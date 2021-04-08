Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.08

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.08 and last traded at $6.08, with a volume of 70909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.79.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day moving average of $12.43.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 0.68%. Equities analysts predict that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,102,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,792,000 after purchasing an additional 602,135 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 945,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,542,000 after buying an additional 76,007 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 698,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 449,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 1.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile (NYSE:CBD)

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates in Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

