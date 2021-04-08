CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Trading 1.3% Higher

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP)’s stock price traded up 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €73.30 ($86.24) and last traded at €73.00 ($85.88). 92,574 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 68,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at €72.05 ($84.76).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Baader Bank set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($102.35) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €71.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of €76.38. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion and a PE ratio of 51.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.79.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

