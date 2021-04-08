Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Updates FY 2022 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) updated its FY 2022

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.63-2.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.60. Conagra Brands also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.63-2.73 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.71.

CAG opened at $37.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $39.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.81.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $1,714,533.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,830,137.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.70 per share, for a total transaction of $337,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

