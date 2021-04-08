Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Updates FY 2022 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) updated its FY 2022
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.63-2.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.60. Conagra Brands also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.63-2.73 EPS.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.71.
CAG opened at $37.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $39.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.81.
In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $1,714,533.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,830,137.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.70 per share, for a total transaction of $337,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Conagra Brands
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.
