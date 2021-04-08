CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coresite Realty Corporation provides data center products and interconnection services. The data centers include ample and redundant power and advanced cooling and security systems, and many are points of dense network interconnection. The company’s data centers are located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay and northern Virginia areas, Chicago, Boston, New York City, and Miami. It serves telecommunications carriers, content and media entertainment providers, cloud providers, enterprise customers, financial and educational institutions, and government agencies. CoreSite Realty Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho cut their target price on CoreSite Realty from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Cowen raised CoreSite Realty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an in-line rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut CoreSite Realty from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $130.60.

Shares of COR stock opened at $121.47 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.39 and its 200 day moving average is $122.69. CoreSite Realty has a 52-week low of $107.23 and a 52-week high of $141.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 60.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.71 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is currently 96.47%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $156,279.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,327.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total transaction of $38,766.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,461.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,657 shares of company stock valued at $4,708,727. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COR. CWM LLC raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

