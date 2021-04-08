CorionX (CORX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.05 Million

CorionX (CURRENCY:CORX) traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Over the last seven days, CorionX has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CorionX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CorionX has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $159,675.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CorionX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.28 or 0.00056987 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00022509 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $373.14 or 0.00639028 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.10 or 0.00084089 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00030516 BTC.

CorionX Coin Profile

CorionX (CRYPTO:CORX) is a coin. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,816,655 coins. The Reddit community for CorionX is https://reddit.com/r/Corionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . CorionX’s official website is corion.io/corionx

According to CryptoCompare, “CorionX as a utility token stands for the adoption, usage, and spreading of stablecoins, CBDCs, Openfiance, Crypto and DeFi solutions. Introducing them to the world and supports the collaboration of the community. CorionX creates one platform for stablecoins and leads the #MoneyInTheRightDirection Movement to succeed in the paradigm shift and using crypto as digital and programmable money. CorionX is the “gas” for a stablecoin and crypto infrastructures. “

CorionX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CorionX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CorionX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CorionX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CorionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CorionX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.