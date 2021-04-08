Cormark Boosts Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Price Target to C$1.50

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.90 price target on shares of Foran Mining in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of Foran Mining stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$1.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,603. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.86. Foran Mining has a one year low of C$0.10 and a one year high of C$1.28. The stock has a market cap of C$208.06 million and a P/E ratio of -80.00.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Flin Flon Greenstone Belt in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property that comprises 38 claims covering an area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

