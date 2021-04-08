Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1602 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund stock opened at $13.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.46. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $13.66.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile
