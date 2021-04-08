Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1602 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund stock opened at $13.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.46. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $13.66.

Get Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund alerts:

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.