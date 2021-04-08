Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,232,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,137,531 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $125,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 71,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 20,130 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 4,444.4% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $525,000. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.24.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $46.75 on Thursday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.38 and a 12-month high of $48.48. The company has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 57.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

