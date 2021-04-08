Cowen Raises Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target to $72.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Cowen from $70.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.32% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Foot Locker from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Foot Locker from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.04.

Foot Locker stock opened at $56.11 on Thursday. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $21.02 and a 1-year high of $59.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.34.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Foot Locker news, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 40,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,472,425.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $284,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,402.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

