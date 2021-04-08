Credit Suisse AG Buys 1,338 Shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Winmark were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Winmark by 244.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Winmark during the third quarter worth about $292,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Winmark by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Winmark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Winmark by 163.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

WINA opened at $187.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.25. The stock has a market cap of $696.30 million, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.70. Winmark Co. has a 1 year low of $120.70 and a 1 year high of $198.75.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 44.96% and a negative return on equity of 251.84%. The firm had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%.

In other Winmark news, Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $522,000.00. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of five retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

