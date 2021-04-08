Credit Suisse AG Has $840,000 Holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,753 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of United Natural Foods worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in United Natural Foods by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in United Natural Foods by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

In related news, insider Danielle Benedict sold 15,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $598,655.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,113.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher P. Testa sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $792,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 29,992 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $34.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.93 and a 200-day moving average of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $41.37.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNFI. MKM Partners raised their target price on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Natural Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.40.

United Natural Foods Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.