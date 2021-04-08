Credit Suisse AG Makes New $819,000 Investment in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 62,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Welbilt in the first quarter valued at $988,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welbilt by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,155,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,792 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welbilt during the third quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Welbilt by 25.9% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,094,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WBT opened at $15.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Welbilt, Inc has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $17.25. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 390.00 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.00 and a 200-day moving average of $11.77.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. Welbilt had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $320.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Welbilt, Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WBT shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Welbilt from $8.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Welbilt from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

