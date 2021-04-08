Credit Suisse AG Takes $789,000 Position in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Nkarta during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Nkarta during the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Nkarta alerts:

In other Nkarta news, insider James Trager sold 2,800 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $522,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,800 shares of company stock worth $1,016,165.

Nkarta stock opened at $31.97 on Thursday. Nkarta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.46 and a 1-year high of $79.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.72.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.11). On average, research analysts anticipate that Nkarta, Inc. will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on NKTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Nkarta from $47.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Nkarta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.