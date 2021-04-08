Credit Suisse Group Boosts Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $175.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $96.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $140.36.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT opened at $139.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.69 and a 200-day moving average of $91.29. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $46.22 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.