Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

CS has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Societe Generale cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Credit Suisse Group stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.95. The company had a trading volume of 5,867,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,442,430. Credit Suisse Group has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.34.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,353,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,923,000 after purchasing an additional 687,344 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter worth about $3,914,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,572,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,679,000 after purchasing an additional 191,273 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,188,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 287,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 168,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

