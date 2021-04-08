Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $5,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $164.15 per share, for a total transaction of $328,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,716.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $163.03 per share, with a total value of $244,545.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,885.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI opened at $176.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.61. The stock has a market cap of $76.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.16, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. KeyCorp upgraded Crown Castle International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.55.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

