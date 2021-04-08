CSFB Analysts Give Enbridge (TSE:ENB) a C$50.00 Price Target

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) received a C$50.00 price target from equities researchers at CSFB in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CSFB’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.67% from the stock’s previous close.

ENB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$51.00 price objective on Enbridge and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Enbridge to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$51.43.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB traded up C$0.07 on Thursday, hitting C$46.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,574,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,285,768. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$45.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$41.97. Enbridge has a 12-month low of C$35.80 and a 12-month high of C$46.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$94.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$10.01 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 3.0200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.