Curbstone Financial Management Corp Trims Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth $79,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth $450,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 47.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 811,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,870,000 after purchasing an additional 261,534 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 44.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,604 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

ITW traded down $1.77 on Thursday, hitting $218.18. The company had a trading volume of 7,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,616. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.68. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.27 and a 12-month high of $228.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

In related news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ITW has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $96.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.41.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.