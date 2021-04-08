Curi Capital Invests $40,000 in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 115 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PANW. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

NYSE:PANW opened at $338.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.22 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.36 and a twelve month high of $403.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $344.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $523,212.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 127,310 shares in the company, valued at $48,338,333.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total value of $491,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,405,441.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,917 shares of company stock worth $32,113,001 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PANW. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.06.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.