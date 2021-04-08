Curi Capital Makes New Investment in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Curi Capital acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 610,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,819,000 after purchasing an additional 87,647 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,482,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 929.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 32,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 28,957 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,735,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 94,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,142,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

VIS stock opened at $191.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $183.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.17. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $107.21 and a 52-week high of $193.88.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Further Reading: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.