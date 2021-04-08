Curi Capital Purchases New Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 119 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 1,043 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,972 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYK opened at $247.44 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $166.51 and a 12-month high of $250.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $93.12 billion, a PE ratio of 53.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $240.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.51%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.74.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

