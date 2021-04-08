CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Shares Gap Down to $47.26

Shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $47.26, but opened at $46.25. CVR Partners shares last traded at $45.75, with a volume of 102 shares.
The stock has a market capitalization of $489.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.59 and a 200-day moving average of $16.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.
CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.24. CVR Partners had a negative return on equity of 17.27% and a negative net margin of 30.71%. The company had revenue of $90.30 million during the quarter.
CVR Partners Company Profile (NYSE:UAN)
CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.
