Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Analysts predict that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) will report earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.48) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($2.11). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.53) to ($2.39). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.83).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,172,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,710,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,057,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. 4.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CYCC traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,148. The company has a market cap of $51.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.34. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $19.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.50 and its 200-day moving average is $5.93.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

