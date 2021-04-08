Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Analysts predict that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) will report earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.48) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.
On average, analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($2.11). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.53) to ($2.39). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.83).
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,172,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,710,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,057,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. 4.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:CYCC traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,148. The company has a market cap of $51.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.34. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $19.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.50 and its 200-day moving average is $5.93.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.
