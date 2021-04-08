CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Bought by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in CyrusOne by 6.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in CyrusOne by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 185,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,597,000 after buying an additional 11,735 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in CyrusOne by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 26,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in CyrusOne by 347.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 26,710 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in CyrusOne by 11.9% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 94,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,600,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CONE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on CyrusOne from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TD Securities decreased their price target on CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on CyrusOne from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. CyrusOne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

NASDAQ CONE opened at $69.89 on Thursday. CyrusOne Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.64 and a fifty-two week high of $86.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.13 and a 200-day moving average of $71.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

