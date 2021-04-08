Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Director John T. Henderson Sells 3,333 Shares

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Director John T. Henderson sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $78,458.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Cytokinetics stock opened at $23.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.45. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $30.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.03. The company has a quick ratio of 15.17, a current ratio of 15.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $6.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 3,065.14% and a negative net margin of 209.88%. Equities analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 389.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,606,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,073 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth about $20,181,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,611,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,277,000 after acquiring an additional 851,128 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,547,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,390,000. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CYTK. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Cytokinetics from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Cytokinetics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

