Dai Price Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. During the last seven days, Dai has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Dai coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC on exchanges. Dai has a total market capitalization of $3.19 billion and $262.76 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dai alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.28 or 0.00056987 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00022509 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.14 or 0.00639028 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.10 or 0.00084089 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00030516 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai (CRYPTO:DAI) is a coin. It launched on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 3,179,042,847 coins and its circulating supply is 3,179,042,822 coins. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.