Daily Mail and General Trust (LON:DMGT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $768.68

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2021

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 768.68 ($10.04) and traded as high as GBX 907 ($11.85). Daily Mail and General Trust shares last traded at GBX 899 ($11.75), with a volume of 131,754 shares.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,240 ($16.20) price target on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Daily Mail and General Trust from GBX 925 ($12.09) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Daily Mail and General Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 895.60 ($11.70).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 888.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 769.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.24. The firm has a market cap of £1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94.

Daily Mail and General Trust Company Profile (LON:DMGT)

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.

