Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.09

Shares of Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.09 and traded as high as $5.23. Daiwa Securities Group shares last traded at $5.17, with a volume of 2,770 shares.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Daiwa Securities Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.63.

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 4.50%.

Daiwa Securities Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DSEEY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc engages in the management and control of its subsidiaries and affiliates which are involved in securities-related businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, Investment, and Others. The Retail segment provides financial products and services to individual investors and unlisted companies.

