Danone (EPA:BN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $54.46

Danone S.A. (EPA:BN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €54.46 ($64.07) and traded as high as €58.55 ($68.88). Danone shares last traded at €58.22 ($68.49), with a volume of 1,355,346 shares changing hands.

BN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €60.38 ($71.04).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €57.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €54.47.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

