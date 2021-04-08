DATx (DATX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.55 Million

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded 42.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. DATx has a market capitalization of $4.00 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DATx coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DATx has traded up 11.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00056471 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00022011 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.32 or 0.00637056 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00082308 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00030236 BTC.

About DATx

DATx (DATX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DATx is www.datx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

DATx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATx using one of the exchanges listed above.

