DEAPcoin (DEP) Price Up 9.5% Over Last Week

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DEAPcoin has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. DEAPcoin has a total market cap of $9.03 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00056416 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00022608 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $367.56 or 0.00635607 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.43 or 0.00083742 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00030194 BTC.

DEAPcoin Profile

DEAPcoin (CRYPTO:DEP) is a coin. Its launch date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 882,771,017 coins. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

