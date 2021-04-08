Decentraland (MANA) Market Cap Achieves $1.56 Billion

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Decentraland has a total market cap of $1.56 billion and approximately $239.25 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentraland coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00001698 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Decentraland has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00055681 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00022597 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000348 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.62 or 0.00083767 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.42 or 0.00633004 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00030347 BTC.

About Decentraland

Decentraland is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,481,627 coins and its circulating supply is 1,578,111,013 coins. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org . The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Decentraland Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars.

