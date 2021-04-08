Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $651,024.00

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a market cap of $19.63 million and approximately $651,024.00 worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform coin can now be purchased for $0.0660 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00056482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00022008 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $370.36 or 0.00636891 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00082291 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00030303 BTC.

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Coin Profile

DVP is a coin. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,455,702 coins. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official website is dvpnet.io . Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The full name of DVP is the Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and it is the first decentralized vulnerability platform in the world. The DVP community is a decentralized autonomous organization, which is responsible for the vulnerability identification from multi-dimensions and comprehensive. At the same time, it acts as the core bridge between the white hats and the blockchain projects to provide an efficient and transparent blockchain security information platform, which will help improve the overall security awareness and build a better blockchain ecology. The DVP community will provide some public welfare services, in which the white hats can help the blockchain projects identify the security vulnerabilities and deliver them to DVP. As rewards, the white hat will by paying the corresponding bounty. By this model, it will lead to the achievement of a win-win virtuous circle for both the blockchain projects and the white hats. “

Buying and Selling Decentralized Vulnerability Platform

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Vulnerability Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Vulnerability Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentralized Vulnerability Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

