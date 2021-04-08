DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 230,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,216 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $34,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 5,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $152.93 on Thursday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.50 and a 1 year high of $172.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on AWK. Barclays increased their target price on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.70.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.