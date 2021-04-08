DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.08% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $21,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,919 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,728,000 after buying an additional 9,949 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,199.84 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,122.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,121.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $661.32 and a twelve month high of $1,271.67.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.72 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $937.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.92 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,218.00, for a total transaction of $45,066.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,026. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,200.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,299 shares in the company, valued at $8,758,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock worth $18,886,523. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTD. Cleveland Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $968.10.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

