Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Director Sells $2,831,000.00 in Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $2,831,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $52.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.42. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $93.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.72 and a beta of 2.00.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $316.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.98 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.19% and a negative net margin of 968.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DNLI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet raised Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,734,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,732,000 after purchasing an additional 22,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

