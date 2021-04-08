DePay Price Down 23.1% Over Last Week (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 8th. During the last seven days, DePay has traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar. One DePay coin can now be bought for $4.55 or 0.00007794 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DePay has a market capitalization of $15.48 million and approximately $554,026.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00071544 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.64 or 0.00263398 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005568 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $461.33 or 0.00790923 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,035.33 or 0.99497875 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00018307 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $412.60 or 0.00707384 BTC.

About DePay

DePay’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,404,420 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DePay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DePay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

