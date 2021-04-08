Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DWVYF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Derwent London from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. HSBC raised Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Derwent London from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

OTCMKTS:DWVYF remained flat at $$46.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.71. Derwent London has a 52-week low of $32.01 and a 52-week high of $46.50.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

