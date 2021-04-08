Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Target Price to $89.00

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MSC Industrial Direct from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSC Industrial Direct currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.86.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $86.65 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.03 and its 200-day moving average is $80.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12-month low of $56.16 and a 12-month high of $93.92.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.77 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.14%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.29%.

In other news, Director Mitchell Jacobson bought 67,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.04 per share, for a total transaction of $5,290,799.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 67,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,290,799.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 28,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,604,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,339 shares of company stock worth $7,019,914 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth about $49,169,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 103,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,773,000 after acquiring an additional 12,434 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,802,000 after acquiring an additional 13,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.