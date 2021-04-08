Deutsche eMark Price Hits $0.0107 on Major Exchanges (DEM)

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. Deutsche eMark has a total market capitalization of $574,511.92 and approximately $508.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be purchased for about $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Deutsche eMark alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000144 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000100 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Coin Profile

DEM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Deutsche eMark’s official website is deutsche-emark.de

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

Buying and Selling Deutsche eMark

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deutsche eMark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deutsche eMark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Deutsche eMark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deutsche eMark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.