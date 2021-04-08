DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 98,523 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in DexCom were worth $36,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in DexCom by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,453,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,016,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,388 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,658 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $961,179,000 after acquiring an additional 490,992 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 389.7% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,267,809 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $838,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,722 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in DexCom by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,564,114 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $578,285,000 after acquiring an additional 79,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in DexCom by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,516,467 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $560,668,000 after acquiring an additional 406,191 shares during the period. 94.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

DXCM stock opened at $369.40 on Thursday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.26 and a 12-month high of $456.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $372.06 and its 200 day moving average is $368.18. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.64, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $568.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.41 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total value of $242,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.94, for a total transaction of $54,254.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,851 shares of company stock worth $31,485,910 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.25.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.