DFI.Money (YFII) One Day Volume Tops $120.24 Million

DFI.Money (CURRENCY:YFII) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One DFI.Money coin can currently be purchased for about $3,061.92 or 0.05265821 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DFI.Money has traded up 18.7% against the US dollar. DFI.Money has a total market capitalization of $118.18 million and approximately $120.24 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00056557 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00022250 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $371.52 or 0.00638931 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.73 or 0.00083796 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00030449 BTC.

About DFI.Money

DFI.Money is a coin. It launched on July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii . DFI.Money’s official website is dfi.money/#

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

Buying and Selling DFI.Money

