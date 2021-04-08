Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Hits New 1-Year High at $170.40

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $170.40 and last traded at $170.15, with a volume of 3293 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $169.22.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DEO. Zacks Investment Research cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.33.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.22. The firm has a market cap of $99.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.5348 per share. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo Company Profile (NYSE:DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

