Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Campbell Capital Management Inc.

Campbell Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Diageo makes up approximately 2.0% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DEO shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.33.

Diageo stock traded up $5.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $174.68. 14,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,954. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $124.74 and a 1 year high of $171.49. The firm has a market cap of $102.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.22.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.5348 per share. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Diageo’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

