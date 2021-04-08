DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Sets New 1-Year High at $83.97

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $83.97 and last traded at $82.56, with a volume of 10449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.55.

A number of brokerages have commented on DKS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.52.

The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.30%.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 6,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total value of $514,703.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,276,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 15,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,168,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,362 shares of company stock worth $11,888,467. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.9% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,932 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at $717,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at $4,467,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,020 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 96,608 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after acquiring an additional 42,507 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

