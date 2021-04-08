DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Sets New 1-Year High at $83.97

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $83.97 and last traded at $82.56, with a volume of 10449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.55.

A number of brokerages have commented on DKS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.52.

The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.30%.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 6,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total value of $514,703.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,276,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 15,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,168,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,362 shares of company stock worth $11,888,467. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.9% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,932 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at $717,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at $4,467,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,020 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 96,608 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after acquiring an additional 42,507 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

