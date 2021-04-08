DigitalBits (XDB) Reaches Market Cap of $66.16 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $66.16 million and $1.74 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for $0.0856 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DigitalBits has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.96 or 0.00456534 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005603 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00028699 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,874.35 or 0.04971387 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 772,559,335 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

