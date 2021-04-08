DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Shares Down 5.2%

Apr 8th, 2021

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)’s stock price fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $40.25 and last traded at $40.50. 9,839 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,044,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.70.

In other DigitalOcean news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc purchased 2,127,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999,973.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

About DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN)

There is no company description available for DigitalOcean Holdings Inc

Featured Story: Arbitrage

