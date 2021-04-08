Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) shares rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.01 and last traded at $45.80. Approximately 3,207 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 85,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.12.

DCBO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Docebo in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Docebo in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Docebo from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Eight Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Docebo in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Docebo in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.43.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.03.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 million. The company’s revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Docebo Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Docebo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,453,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Docebo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,166,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Docebo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Docebo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $976,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Docebo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,294,000.

Docebo Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

