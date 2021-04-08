Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $336.18

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 336.18 ($4.39) and traded as high as GBX 353.40 ($4.62). Domino’s Pizza Group shares last traded at GBX 352 ($4.60), with a volume of 807,061 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 336.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 336.18.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.10 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza Group’s previous dividend of $5.56. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. Domino’s Pizza Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.63%.

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile (LON:DOM)

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. The company operates 1,184 stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland; and 56 stores in Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees.

