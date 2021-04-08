DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:KSM)

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th.

KSM traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $11.88. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,948. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.34.

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

