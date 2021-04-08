DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:KSM)

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th.
KSM traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $11.88. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,948. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.34.
About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust
